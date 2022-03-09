Fortnite Gets New Borderlands Content From Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Fortnite is getting new Borderlands content to tie in with the release of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. Fortnite is no stranger to crossovers, in fact, Epic Games has included Borderlands content in Fortnite before. For the release of Borderlands 3 on the Epic Games Store, Epic Games and 2K Games teamed up to add in skins from 2K’s acclaimed RPG franchise and even redesigned elements of the map to look like locations from the game. It was a rather astonishing and ambitious event, but one that satisfied fans of both games.

While it won’t be quite as grand as the Borderlands 3 event, Fortnite will be crossing over with Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, a spin-off of the Borderlands series. Players who purchase the upcoming game on the Epic Games Store will get access to the Diamond Pony glider in Fortnite, allowing players to land on the island in style. Players can surf on the back of a unicorn while it leaves a rainbow trail behind it as it glides down to the surface of the island. Needless to say, it will likely attract a lot of attention, which could be both good and bad in a game like Fortnite. The item will become available in-game after the release of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands on March 25th.

Fortnite continues to showcase itself as an incredibly unique game where any franchise can pop in at any time. Having that kind of flexibility and existing as an almost real version of the virtual world in Ready Player One is quite magical. Most developers might see other big AAA titles as direct competitors, but Fortnite has welcomed other IPs with open arms. Whether or not Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands players really have any interest in flying around on a unicorn in Fortnite remains to be seen, but it is a smart cross-promotion tool that gets different audiences engaged in both titles one way or another.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will be available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and PC on March 25th. You can click here for more of our coverage on the game.

