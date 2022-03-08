Fortnite Fans Think LEGO Star Wars Crossover Is Imminent

Fortnite fans believe more Star Wars content could be on the horizon for the popular battle royale title. Ever since Fortnite began doing crossovers, it has had constant Star Wars content. From tie-ins with the Rise of Skywalker to The Mandalorian skins, there are all kinds of ways to represent the galaxy far, far away in Epic Games’ massive shooter. Nevertheless, 2021 saw more of a focus on other properties such as Marvel movies as Disney eased off the gas on substantial new Star Wars productions. Although Fortnite crossed over with The Book of Boba Fett, it was a much quieter year compared to the previous half-decade. With that said, 2022 looks to be jam-packed for Star Wars fans and Fortnite may be involved once again.

As spotted by Twitter user ShiinaBR, Epic Games’ Donald Mustard posted a picture of a partially completed LEGO Star Wars AT-AT set. This may seem rather normal, but Mustard is known for being a tease and doesn’t post a lot on his Instagram. Not to mention, he left the cryptic image without a caption. Fans believe this could be teasing some new Star Wars content for Fortnite, especially with the upcoming release of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga in April. It’s entirely possible there will be some sort of LEGO Star Wars crossover in Fortnite next month, but nothing has been confirmed.

Donald Mustard posted this picture on Instagram a few hours ago!



This LEGO thing is part of the "Star Wars AT-AT Ultimate Collector's Series" set.. 👀



Donald has been dropping a lot of Star Wars hints since November, don't you think? 😶 pic.twitter.com/JfmR2X8CBO — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) March 7, 2022

If nothing happens in April, May could be an even more likely candidate for new Star Wars content in the extremely popular free-to-play shooter. Not only will May see the debut of the long-awaited Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series, but it’s also the 45th anniversary of the franchise and the month of the famous May 4th holiday. Needless to say, it’s prime time for celebrating the iconic sci-fi series. Of course, Mustard could just be building some LEGO and there’s no need to read into it any further, but the timing is certainly suspicious.

