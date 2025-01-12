Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Will Be Shorter Than Players Expect

The next season of Fortnite is going to end up being far shorter than players are used to. Currently in the midst of Chapter 6 Season 1, Chapter 6 Season 2 of Fortnite is expected to begin at the end of February, specifically on February 21st. At this time, the overall theme of Fortnite will shift once again as Epic Games also introduces a new Battle Pass and a ton of new skins. And while we still don’t know what exactly C6S2 will entail, we’ve now learned that it’s going to last for considerably less time than other seasons.

Coming by way of Fortnite insider HYPEX, it has been discovered that Chapter 6 Season 3 is set to begin later this year on May 2nd. If this information is accurate, which it likely is, it would mean that Chapter 6 Season 2 is going to be only 70 days long. For reference, the last time Fortnite had a season that was this short was in 2019 with Chapter 1 Season 8 which also lasted 70 days in total. It will also be nearly a full two weeks shorter than the current Chapter 6 Season 1 which will last 82 days.

FORTNITE CH6S3 IS SET TO LAUNCH @ MAY 2 🔥



This means CH6S2 will be 70 Days long, starting @ Feb 21 ‼️ pic.twitter.com/rYK3CwGMMs — HYPEX (@HYPEX) January 9, 2025

With a shorter season planned for Chapter 6 Season 2, there’s a good chance that Epic will tweak the game’s next Battle Pass. Specifically, it might be easier to earn XP and progress through the Pass given that players will have less time to complete it than in other seasons. Details on this front have yet to come about, but we’ll likely learn more closer to February 21st when Epic begins talking more directly about what it has in store for C6S2.

In the immediate future, though, Fortnite is set to get a pretty massive update this coming week. This new patch is expected to introduce Hatsune Miku as the next Fortnite Festival headliner and will also set the stage for the new Godzilla collaboration which is going to serve as the highlight of C6S2 in its final month.