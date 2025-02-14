Fortnite Adding Mortal Kombat’s Sub-Zero in Chapter 6 Season 2 Battle Pass

Fortnite revealed today a first look at its new battle pass skins for Chapter 6 Season 2 ahead of the new season’s release. It has been dubbed “Lawless,” and alongside a first look at some of the cosmetics in the battle pass, we’ve also already got a set date for the season’s start. Fans have been eagerly anticipated this season, especially for the game changes and what new skins will be added. Rumors have been circling the internet, suggesting Mortal Kombat characters would be added, but Epic Games has at least confirmed some of the Chapter 6 Season 2 cosmetics thanks to this battle pass reveal.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The lineup consists of new characters and confirms the addition of Mortal Kombat’s Sub-Zero to Fortnite. Scorpion is absent, but this doesn’t mean he won’t be added to the game. Fans will recognize returning characters, such as Midas with a new look.

A notable entry in the Chapter 6 Season 2 Battle Pass skins is a humanoid pickle wearing a ski mask and golden chain featuring a dollar sign. This character obviously holds some importance as the Lawless season has the tagline of “Dill with it” paired with the announcement.

The cast of skins in the Chapter 6 Season 2 Battle Pass looks nice, with a good mixture of designs. The set is posed in a criminal line-up, perfectly capturing the Lawless aesthetic.

Fans don’t have much longer to wait until Chapter 6 Season 2 begins on February 21st, which means there is limited time to grind out the rest of the previous battle pass.

What are your thoughts on the new characters coming to Fortnite and the Chapter 6 Season 2 Lawless theme? Are you excited for Mortal Kombat to join the battle royale? Share your thoughts with us in the comment below!