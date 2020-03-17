Fortnite Leak Reveals Travis Scott Skin

A new and highly-anticipated Fortnite skin has leaked. More specifically, the long-awaited and previously leaked Travis Scott skin has surfaced on the Internet. At the moment of publishing, it’s a bit unclear what the origins of the leak are, however, multiple prominent Fortnite leakers have been tweeting about the skin, giving it legs.

As you may remember, back in February mention of a Travis Scott cosmetic set leaked via the game’s files. However, at the time, there was no media accompanying the files. In other words, this is our first time seeing the alleged skin. Further, there’s also been leaked files that suggest an in-game concert is also in the works, which makes sense if Epic Games is going out of its way to add the rapper into the free-to-play title.

At the moment of publishing, all of this should be taken with a grain of salt or two, because right now we have nothing more than leaks. On top of this, Epic Games has not commented on any of these leaks, and it likely won’t. The developer usually doesn’t comment on unofficial information of this variety. That said, you can see the leaked skin for yourself below, courtesy of prominent Fortnite leaker HypeX.

This is MOST LIKELY the leaked Travis Scott skin, i’m still asking the source about where he found it.. pic.twitter.com/CZzS6USCdb — HYPEX – Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) March 17, 2020

Travis Scott is notably a big fan of Fortnite, so it wouldn’t be very surprising to see the rapper team up with Epic Games for some type of collaboration. And at this point it’s obvious there’s some type of coopetition in the pipeline. However, what isn’t clear is when this collaboration will bear fruit and how extensive it will be.

In the past, Fortnite collaborated with Marshmello, a popular electronic music producer and DJ. This collab featured not only a Mashemello skin, but an in-game concert.

Fortnite is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

In the most recent and related news, the game has been having some server issues today. Meanwhile, Epic Games has added a new vehicle for players to use.