Fortnite Fans Express Disappointment and Anger Over Chapter 4 Event

Fortnite Chapter 4 has finally been unveiled it and has led to some controversy among fans. Fortnite is one of the most beloved games available right now and it has found a lot of its success from being a very untraditional live service game. On top of your standard updates like adding new maps and features, Fortnite regularly has massive events. Sometimes it's a giant Marvel event, a giant Star Wars event, a week where they show Christopher Nolan movies, or something else entirely. It's a pretty fascinating game and all though it's not the only game to do live service events, no one does it quite like Fortnite. When they happen, they're special and exciting.

However, some were a bit let down by the Chapter 4 event. The event featured two cutscenes, both of which were pretty exciting as they revealed the brand new map and also some of the crossovers that can be expected over the next year. This included the likes of Hulk, Doomslayer, MrBeast, and more, so there was quite a bit of meat on the bone. However, the event did go on for nearly an hour and a lot of it was filled with what players referred to as "fetch quests", which felt more like busy work than an exciting event that had you progressing toward an exciting ending. Some players did enjoy it, but generally, the reception wasn't as positive as the Chapter 3 event which included surprises like Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson in the role of one of the Fortnite characters.

Of course, they can't all be totally earth shattering events, but it seems like some fans had hoped for a bit more. Of course, the criticism of fetch quests is understandable. Given previous events have included battles on a massive scale, being tasked with collecting things probably isn't going to wow veteran players. Nevertheless, perhaps Chapter 4 itself will include some exciting events.

What did you think of Fortnite Chapter 4's reveal event? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder. You can view some reactions to the event below.