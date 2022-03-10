Obi-Wan Kenobi Reveals First Look At Darth Vader

Obi-Wan Kenobi has revealed the first look at Darth Vader in the Disney+ series. Entertainment Weekly posted the images of Hayden Christensen’s return after the massive trailer reveal yesterday. While everyone was still trying to wrap their heads around their first real footage of Ewan McGregor’s return, the man who played Anakin Skywalker rears his head again. He told the magazine he’s been “sworn to secrecy” about his arc during Obi-Wan. That sort of admission won’t stop the fan imaginations from shifting into overdrive from now until the May 25th release date. Check out the images for yourself down below.

Last year, Star Wars newcomer Sung Kang talked about how excited the entire team is for people to finally see Obi-Wan. “The feeling that I get on set is every single crew member, you look in their eyes, and it’s like a kid going ‘I grew up watching Star Wars. Like, this is my dream to be here, to see one of the Star Wars characters, or the Darth Vader character or, you know, one of the Jedis walking around.’”

“No matter how old they are, it’s guys that do my makeup and stuff, and people who do the costumes, and all the set designers. There’s this feeling of legacy and it’s like everyone talks about history and why they feel so blessed to be here,” he adds. “So there’s this history, there’s this kind of shared spirit and this passion of the connective tissue is all these Star Wars characters. I used to dress up, you know, in these Halloween costumes. I had a Darth Vader one and a Luke Skywalker one. It was all put together with duct tape after a while. And the fact that I’m actually on set and they’re putting a Star Wars costume on me? Come on, dude. It’s like [you] pinch yourself.”

Here’s how Disney is describing the series, “The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith” where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.”

“The series stars Ewan McGregor, reprising his role as the iconic Jedi Master, and also marks the return of Hayden Christensen in the role of Darth Vader. Joining the cast are Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie.”

