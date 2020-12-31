Fortnite Reveals Last Chance for Free Disney+ Offer

✖

For Fortnite fans that have yet to subscribe to Disney+, Epic Games currently has an offer where players can receive two free months of the service. That's more than enough time for newcomers to catch up on both seasons of The Mandalorian, and Fortnite players can become eligible for the offer by simply making any purchase in the game using real money (sorry, no V-Bucks). The offer has been available since last month, but interested players that want to get in on it will want to do so immediately, as the offer ends on December 31st, and must be redeemed by January 31st, 2021.

Additional details regarding the offer can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Get @DisneyPlus before this offer ends! Now through Dec 31, 2020, get up to 2 months of Disney+ on us when you make any real money purchase in-game. New Disney+ subscribers aged 18+ only. Select countries only, offer varies by country. More info: https://t.co/8C5WhmQOzd pic.twitter.com/04f9MOMS5i — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 30, 2020

Given the strong relationship Disney seems to have built with Epic Games over the last year, it's not too surprising to see this type of offer! While Marvel and Star Wars content had appeared in Fortnite prior to 2020, this year saw a heavy focus on the heroes and villains of the Marvel Universe as part of Chapter 2 Season 4. The in-game crossover was even made an official part of Marvel continuity, thanks to a crossover written by Donny Cates, with references made in books like X-Factor. While that season has now come to an end, more Marvel content was released earlier this month, and players have also been able to get content based on The Mandalorian as part of the game's latest season.

This is not the first time that video game fans have been offered the opportunity to snag a trial for Disney+. Last month, Xbox Game Pass subscribers were also given an offer for a Disney+ trial as part of their subscription. Clearly, Disney sees a lot of potential growth for the service, and for Disney brands in general, through video games!

Do you plan on taking advantage of the Disney+ offer from Fortnite? Will you use this as an excuse to buy something in the game's shop?