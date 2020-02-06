Fortnite: How to Unlock Harley Quinn’s Alternate Birds of Prey Skin

Fortnite’s big Birds of Prey crossover has finally been unveiled, and with it comes some new cosmetics pulled straight from the movie. At least one Harley Quinn skin was expected to be a part of the crossover, but it looks like players will be getting two different skins highlighting her looks from Suicide Squad and now from the new Birds of Prey movie. You can get the first of them by simply buying it, but if you want the second one, you’ll have to put in a bit of work and complete a few challenges.

Epic Games announced the arrival of the Harley Quinn skins on Thursday after numerous teases and leaks that revealed the skins ahead of schedule. They’re not in the game just yet, but they’re currently scheduled to arrive at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday.

When they do, you’ll find what Epic Games called the Harley Quinn Bundle in the store. That includes the Harley Quinn Outfit, the Harley Hitter baseball bat, and the Punchline mallet, both of which are two different types of pickaxes. The base skin is referred to as “Lil Monster XoXo Harley,” and while prices haven’t been announced for them yet, you can probably expect to be able to buy the skin for 1,500 V-Bucks and pay a bit more for the bundle if you want everything it comes with.

After you get that skin or the bundle, you can start working your way towards completing the challenges required to unlock the alternate style. This second skin is called “Always Fantabulous Harley” and channels her look from the new Birds of Prey movie. Similar to how other alternate skins are unlocked, you’ll need to finish the challenges before you can use it.

Epic Games went ahead and provided players with that list of challenges so they can be prepared for what they’ll have to do once the skins are released.

Always Fantabulous Harley Skin Challenges

Place top 30 in Solo, Duos, or Squads, then top 20, then top 10.

Hit weak points.

Deal damage using Pickaxes

The challenges for the skin were part of the leaks from before and show exactly how many weak points players have to hit and how much damage they have to cause with pickaxes. Hit either 100 weak points or deal 100 points of damage to players with pickaxes, and you’ll have those two challenges completed.

Fortnite’s Harley Quinn skins will be available in the shop until February 17th, so be sure to get them before they’re gone if you’re interested.