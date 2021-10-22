Fortnite’s New Tournament Is the First of Its Kind

Fortnite’s having another one of its tournaments this weekend, but this time, things are working a bit differently than they typically do. Instead of asking players to go head to head with each other in PvP matches, this Fortnitemares Cup tournament is a PvE competition. It tasks players with partaking in the Horde Rush mode that just arrived recently, and for those who participate, you have the chance at winning a couple of different cosmetics.

If you want to partake in the Horde Rush tournament, you’ll have to put together a full squad first. After doing so, you’ve got from October 23rd to October 24th to play through five matches of the Horde Rush within the Fortnitemares Cup to try and rack up as many points as you can.

Fortnite's first PvE tournament is here! Play in the Fortnitemares Cup this weekend to earn in-game cosmetics.



For every 1,000 points players earn in Horde Rush, they get one point towards their tournament tallies. Ending the five matches with 500 tournament points nets you a unique loading screen, 1,000 points awards the Feeling Wrathful Spray, and earning 2,000 points means you get the Ghoul-d Game Emoticon.

While you have to have a full team to participate and have to run the full five-game gauntlet to get any prizes you may have earned, there’s some good news for those who have a bad run or decided that they may need to reevaluate who’s on their team. Each squad composition counts as its own entry, so you can swap people in and out to try again if you don’t do as well as you’d hope. You only get one of each rewards, however, so you can’t keep earning things over and over just by switching to a new team.

“Get off to a bad start with your current Squad or just want to keep shooting for a higher score? Feel free to swap teammates to try again with no punishment – each Squad combination will count separately on the leaderboard,” Epic Games said. “With that said, qualifying players will only be awarded 1 of each prize category (so for example, if you earn 2,000 points as a member of 2 different Squads, you will only be awarded 1 Loading Screen, 1 Feeling Wrathful Spray, and 1 Ghoul-d Game Emoticon).”

Horde Rush quests are also live in the game which award their own prizes separately, so you can practice and complete those at the same time while you get ready for the tournament.