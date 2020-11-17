Fortnite Is Currently Down

✖

Fortnite users are currently reporting that the game's servers appear to be down. At this time, Epic Games has not made any sort of announcement about how long the game might be down for, but these types of problems tend to be resolved by the game's publisher fairly quickly. The problem does not seem to be localized to one platform, as several players are reporting issues on both Xbox and PlayStation consoles. For now, players will just have to sit back and wait, or perhaps pivot to a different game, for the time being! Fortunately, there are plenty of great options on all of the various gaming platforms, at the moment!

Fortnite is currently in the middle of Chapter 2 Season 4, which has been centered on the heroes and villains of the Marvel universe. As a result, some of the company's biggest stars have been added to the game, including Iron Man, Thor, Black Widow, Groot, and more. Venom will also be added to the game in the near future, and a recent leak gave fans a look at the latest addition to the game.

This story is developing.