Fortnite Leak Reveals a Ton of Classic Mortal Kombat Skins

Mortal Kombat fans should have a lot to look forward to in Fortnite later this week. Multiple classic skins based on the series will apparently arrive in the game on Friday, March 28th at 7 p.m. ET. According to Fortnite leaker @SpushFNBR, there will be 3 character skins added: Scorpion (MK3), Kitana (MK3), and Raiden (MK3). Each of these skins will be available in the Fortnite Shop for 1,500 V-Bucks, with a bundle priced at 3,300. Images of these skins have not been revealed just yet, but will apparently be announced on Thursday.

While the 3 skins are the biggest part of this announcement, Fortnite will also be getting a ton of additional cosmetics based on Mortal Kombat on that same day. Multiple Emotes will be available, including iconic options like Flawless Victory, Toasty!, Test Your Strength, Kitana’s Fan-Nado, Raiden’s Victory, and Guiding Staff Mark, all of which will be priced at 300 V-Bucks. Pickaxes inspired by Raiden’s Staff and Kitana’s Steel Fan will be priced at 800 V-Bucks. There will be multiple Backbling options, as well.

sub-zero was added to fortnite earlier this year

All in all, this looks like a pretty substantial collaboration! That’s not too surprising, considering how passionate the Mortal Kombat audience tends to be, but it is very nice to see. As with any rumor, readers should take all of this information with a grain of salt pending an official announcement. That having been said, SpushFNBR is a very reliable source, and the amount of detail in this leak is substantial. It seems like this is pretty clearly happening, but we’ll all know for sure soon, if that official announcement plays out.

So far, reception to this leak has been overwhelmingly positive. This is an impressive amount of cosmetics, and fans seem pretty eager to see the full reveal. Some have quibbled about the naming convention (as Raiden wasn’t playable in the original version of Mortal Kombat 3), but the excitement seems to far outweigh any particular nitpicking. If anything, fans are already sharing other MK characters they want to see added in the future. The Mortal Kombat cast has a lot of fan favorites, and there are plenty that have yet to see any kind of representation in Fortnite.

2025 seems to be shaping up to be a big year for fans of the Mortal Kombat franchise. This month just saw the addition of T-1000 to Mortal Kombat 1, while Mortal Kombat Mobile is currently celebrating the game’s 10th anniversary. On top of all that, there’s a new live-action movie set to be released in theaters in October. It’s a pretty good time to be a fan, so hopefully there will be even more to celebrate in the coming months.

How do you feel about these leaked skins for Fortnite? Is there a Kombatant from the Mortal Kombat franchise you're still waiting to see in the game?