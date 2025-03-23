Mortal Kombat Mobile Anniversary Update Adding Characters from MK1 and MK11

Hard as it might be to believe, Mortal Kombat Mobile is nearing its 10th anniversary, and the developers are planning to celebrate in a big way. A new update will be arriving on Tuesday, March 25th, and it will add 2 new characters to the game’s roster. MK1 Geras will be making the jump over from Mortal Kombat 1, while Klassic Skarlet will feature a design based on the character’s appearance in Mortal Kombat 11. Both characters will be available through the 10-Year Anniversary Kombat Pass. Those willing to purchase the higher-tier passes can get Diamond MK1 Geras in the Premium pass, while the Premium+ pass offers early access to Gold Klassic Skarlet.

On March 25th, Mortal Kombat Mobile players can also expect to see the start of a Tower of Time event, which will run through April 10th. During this event, players will be able to scale the 50-level Anniversary Tower, where they’ll be able to obtain newly added Equipment. In this event, players will battle multiple bosses; the only one confirmed for the event so far is MK1 Geras. On that same day, new Brutalities will be available, including options for MK1 Geras and Smoke. Both of these new Brutalities were showcased in a trailer for the anniversary celebration, which can be found below.

One day after the new update is released, Mortal Kombat Mobile players can expect to see an overhaul to the game’s Faction Wars mode. March 26th will see the mode change into Realm Klash, which is being billed as a “remastered game mode.” Part one will add some new rewards for players that are able to make it to the top of the leaderboards.

Mortal Kombat Mobile‘s anniversary celebration will continue into next month with a login event that will begin on April 1st. For 10 days, players will be rewarded with free Kombatants in the game. These will include: MK11 Scorpion, Klassic Noob Saibot, Piercing Mileena, Edenian Blood Kitana, Thundergod Raiden, Lizard Jade, Grandmaster Sub-Zero, Klassic Sonya Blade, Onslaught Jax Briggs, and Fire God Liu Kang.

In an era where mobile games simply don’t have a lot of longevity, it’s quite the accomplishment that Mortal Kombat Mobile is nearing its 10th anniversary. The game was released in 2015, originally as a mobile version of Mortal Kombat X. However, the game has continued to evolve in the years since, adding content based on subsequent Mortal Kombat games. This 10th anniversary update is no exception, drawing in fighters from both Mortal Kombat 11 and Mortal Kombat 1. It remains to be seen how players will feel about this month’s update, but it’s great to see the game continuing to thrive after all these years.

