Leaked Fortnite Iron Man Images Reveal Different Armor Designs

Earlier this month, news about a new Iron Man Fortnite skin leaked online. While the armored Avenger has previously appeared in the game, this design has a new hook, which allows players to switch between armor types and color schemes. More information about the new skin has started to come out, thanks to various leakers in the Fortnite community. First, leaker iFireMonkey discovered assets based on the four armor designs, as well as color patterns. Then, ShiinaBR revealed that the color schemes and armor designs can be swapped around, giving players the chance to pick the armor and color pattern they use in the game!

The four Iron Man color schemes include a classic red and gold option, a black and gold design, one colored gold, black, and blue, and a final one in green and silver. The black and gold design is based on the one Tony Stark wore during the Kieron Gillen/Greg Land run on the comic; it’s also pretty close to the one that was given out recently in Marvel Rivals. The green and silver design seems to be inspired by Doctor Doom, in reference to both Robert Downey Jr. playing Doom in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the Infamous Iron Man comic run by Brian Michael Bendis and Alex Maleev. Images of the leaks were also shared on Bluesky by Fortnite leaker @iannzits, and can be found in the post embedded below.

🚨 #FORTNITE x IRON MAN — Visão de como mais ou menos será o painel completo do Iron Man (Homem de Ferro) personalizável no Pacotão para Loja!ⓘ No momento, os cosméticos estão criptografados e não há previsão de data para serem lançados, mas deve ser em breve! — iannzits (@iannzits.com) 2025-02-08T02:31:24.486Z

As can be seen in the image, the new skin will be accompanied by a design for LEGO Fortnite. That’s not too surprising, as we’ve seen this quite a bit from Epic Games since LEGO Fortnite‘s launch. However, it does offer a nice incentive for players to check out the new skin when it becomes available. In the image, we can also see the Iron Man Pickaxe and Backbling that will be offered.

Given how much has leaked related to this skin, it will be interesting to see when Epic Games makes this one available. Hopefully fans won’t be kept waiting too long, because the design seems pretty exciting. The customization really makes it stand out, and could sway fans that already own an Iron Man skin. Tony Stark is one of the most popular characters at Marvel, so it stands to reason that a lot of fans are going to jump on this skin when it does get released.

While the Iron Man skin does offer players the chance to swap designs and colors around a bit, ShiinaBR has clarified that players cannot customize individual parts of the armor. Basically, Fortnite fans should not go in thinking they can color things like Iron Man’s boots and gauntlets one way, and the helmet another. While that would be pretty nice, and allow players to show off their creativity, it seems Epic Games and Marvel won’t allow players to take things that far.

