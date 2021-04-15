Fortnite Leak Reveals New Season 6 Skins

✖

If you’re looking to plan out your Fortnite purchases when it comes to the new skins and other cosmetics coming to the game, the latest round of leaks pulled from the game’s files can help you with that. Several skins, variants, and other items were discovered in the game’s files ahead of the release of the latest update to show what’s planned, though we already knew of some of the skins coming to the game like the new Harley Quinn cosmetic.

The images below shared by well-known Fortnite leaker HYPEX come from the FunGamesLeaks Twitter account where a collection of skins and other cosmetics were compiled for players to see. The image on the left deals solely with new items releasing in Fortnite in the near future while the one of the right deals with different variants for new or existing skins. They’re all divided up according to their rarities so that you can get an idea of how much you can expect to spend on whatever cosmetic you’re eyeing.

Judging from the reactions to the leaked assets, a favorite among the items shown above seems to be the Devourer’s Ban. It’s a sword with a skull stuck on the middle of it, and it seems like we’ll see plenty of players using that cosmetic when it’s available.

Not pictured in the images is the new skin from Horizon Zero Dawn, though we’ve already gotten a look at Aloy’s in-game appearance thanks to the reveal from this week. The character from the PlayStation franchise that eventually made its way over to PC comes to Fortnite along with a couple of other cosmetics that mesh well with this season’s Primal theme.

Similarly, we’ve already seen what the deal is with the Bushranger style option and its related cosmetics. Those are a part of a locker created by none other than Brie Larson which was unveiled this week as well.

As for the Harley Quinn skin, you’ll get that and other cosmetics through codes included in DC Universe Infinite subscriptions. They’re connected to the Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point comic series, and we’ll see different cosmetics revealed over time as the issues release. The skin and others will also be sold in the Item Shop at a later date, though we don’t yet know of everything that’ll be included in the new DC cosmetics.