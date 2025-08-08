This Gun in Fortnite’s New Season is So Broken

Fortnite’s new season has just arrived, and fans are loving all the new collaborations. Spartans from Halo and the Power Rangers are just some of the reasons why players are jumping into Chapter 6 Season 4. However, players have already found an issue. A new weapon added this season is so overpowered and busted that players are confident it will see a nerf in the next patch.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The gun in question is the Marksman Wrecker Revolver, a mythic variant of the Wrecker Revolver. The Wrecker Revolver does around 102 damage with the common version, while the legendary version does 124. These are high numbers, and that isn’t even taking mythic’s increased hip fire rate and headshot multiplier into consideration.

Will Fornite Nerf the Marksman Wrecker Revolver?

There is almost no way that Epic Games doesn’t nerf this weapon into the ground in Fortnite’s next update, perhaps as soon as next week. A similar thing happened to the Guided Missile that players felt was too overpowered. This is another weapon that players feel is ruining the game.

Tyler “Ninja” Blevins posted to Instagram to show just how powerful this weapon is. In the clip, it takes him only three shots to secure a kill with the Wrecker Revolver as his 15th elimination. Ninja expressed his love for the weapon while also stating how broken it was.

“I’ve been playing Fortnite for nine years, almost right since birth right. This is the most busted gun I have ever seen.”

And he’s not wrong. It took Ninja barely three seconds to eliminate the player — that type of TTK is incredible for a revolver with a wide bullet spread. You can take down someone before they even realize they are being shot at. This is even more powerful than the Gold Scar, which was capable of dealing 98 damage on a headshot. The fact that the Wrecker Revolver is so strong is absurd and an obvious example of power creep.

Until Epic Games nerfs the Wrecker Revolver, Fortnite players expect it to be the meta. Anyone who comes across one should pick it up and keep it on hand. This pistol is just too strong and kills too quickly to pass up. Even players who aren’t using it can take it from the loot dropped by players who had one, so you should expect to see it everywhere.

Where to Get the Marksman Wrecker Revolver in Fortnite?

The mythic version can be acquired by defeating the Queen at The Hive, or found in bunkers after hitting O.X.R. Rank A. This will likely make The Hive a hot spot and popular landing POI as players race to get their hands on it. But even the lesser versions of this gun are capable of quickly downing players, so the mythic isn’t the only option.

Do you think the Wrecker Revolver is too strong and in need of a nerf? Share your thoughts in the comments below!