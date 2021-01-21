Fortnite Leak Reveals First Look at Terminator Skins

✖

Following Fortnite’s latest teaser for what appeared to be a Terminator crossover, new skins from the franchise leaked on Thursday to confirm the collab. The Terminator skins that’ll be coming to the game are the Sarah Connor and T-800 cosmetics, according to the leak, though as is the case with any crossover like this one, there’s always the chance that we could get more than just these through additional skins, styles, or other accessories.

Given how the current season’s theme is all about bounty hunters and any kind of character that could come close to fitting in with that image, it was all but certain when today’s teaser referred to the new guests as “a ruthless machine and a protector of the future” that the next skins would be Sarah Connor and some Terminator variant. The image below that’s been circulated online among others on Thursday following the tease confirmed those theories by showing off the first look at the two Terminator skins next to one another. It also confirmed the names of the skins in case you’re not up on your Terminator history and weren’t sure exactly what model you were looking at.

PlayStation leaked the upcoming Sarah Connor and T-800 terminator crossover. Picture from @Mrfox895 pic.twitter.com/39sDY8gJJS — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) January 21, 2021

Details such as how much these will cost and when they’ll be released haven’t been announced yet, but by looking at previous crossovers between Fortnite and other properties, we have an idea of what to expect. A total of 1,500 V-Bucks has been the going rate for most of the season’s collab skins like these, but those skins also typically released one at a time and weren’t announced in pairs. Those planning on getting these should probably plan on spending the 1,500 V-Bucks anyway to be safe, but perhaps there will be a bundle of some sort to offer a discount.

As for the release timing, it likely won’t be too long before we’re able to see these skins in-game. The Predator skins, for example, got a teaser just like this one on January 20th before the skins themselves were released on Wednesday, so teasers like the one above are typically the final hint before things are announced.

Requests have already been coming in for alternate styles like one modeled after Arnold Schwarzenegger, though no additional cosmetics beyond these skins have been announced at this time.