‘Fortnite’ Mysterious Ice Sphere Put Under a Spectrometer Reveals the Leaked Ice King

Move over Mystery Cube, a new phenomenon is in town and it’s still just an overly simplistic shape that somehow has more attention than it probably deserves. BUT, we’re here for it and so shall the ice sphere thriller commence. Earlier today we revealed a few major leaks found in the Fortnite community, one in which focused pretty heavily on the Ice King. Turns out, you can see him for yourself if you have a handy dandy spectrometer at the ready!

If you put the sounds that the ice sphere above Polar Peak is making into a spectrometer, you get the Ice King. (via u/MomoRM8 / @HYPEX) pic.twitter.com/tU0tHqg8Fq — Fortnite News – fnbr.news (@FortniteBR) January 15, 2019

It turns out that if you go up to the mysterious sphere that has suddenly appeared over Polar Peak thanks to the latest update, it spikes to reveal the vague shape of the illusive Ice King. Since this is centered around a leaked event coming soon codenamed “Woobey,” it’s interesting to see how sneaky the team over at Epic Games can get.

BP_MooneyLoader.uasset has some interesting stuff “LoadMooneyMap”

“MooneyMap” Stuff to override the time References to Ice King and then an animation file TV warning is connected to mooney event Storm can be paused — Lucas7yoshi_ // Fortnite News & Leaks (@lucas7yoshi_) January 15, 2019

Alongside the new files found, including a full-fledged animation, the above leaker also found something that connected to a previous Marshmello leak:

“Mooney” Event(?) Will post more pic.twitter.com/wsQPPfPqHc — Lucas7yoshi_ // Fortnite News & Leaks (@lucas7yoshi_) January 15, 2019

Since the Ice King has been leaked as a cosmetic item as well, it looks like he could potentially be a reward for dedicated players – though it’s all just speculation at this point until Epic Games themselves confirm what’s next. But it wouldn’t be Fortnite if there wasn’t some form of mystery going on and just like with the mystery cube dubbed Kevin, this is one puzzle that players are trying their hardest to crack!

In the meantime, the latest update for Fortnite is now live for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android players.