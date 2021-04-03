Fortnite Leak Reveals Mysterious New Character

✖

A new Fortnite leak has revealed a mysterious new character seemingly coming to the game sometime during Season 6 or perhaps Season 7. Taking to Twitter, a prominent Fortnite leaker has relayed of an unreleased NPC with the name Pluto, though it's unclear if this is their actual name or if it's simply a placeholder name. Nonetheless, this is all we know about the character. There's absolutely no other information about the NPC, suggesting they aren't releasing anytime soon, and of course, they may never release or be consequential even if they do.

While it's safe to assume the character won't release until the end of Season 6 or even sometime during Season 7, it's not safe to assume all of this information will come to fruition. What is here doesn't come from Epic Games, but the game's files, courtesy of leakers HypeX and NotOfficer, who discovered this information via the files of the latest update to the game.

There's an unreleased NPC with the id "Pluto", there's no other info about this NPC so its probably either for the end of the season or next season.. (Thanks to @Not0fficer for pointing it out in dms!) — HYPEX (@HYPEX) March 30, 2021

For now, take all of this with a grain of salt. Not only is everything here unofficial, but who knows if the payoff will be worthy of the speculation. So far, Epic Games has not addressed this leak with any type of comment or statement or tease, and this probably won't change. However, if it does, if Epic Games does provide something pertaining to this leak, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

