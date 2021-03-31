Fortnite Video Shows Major Primal Shotgun Nerf

✖

A new Fortnite video confirms that a major nerf has been made to the Primal Shotgun, which many Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and mobile players of the game immediately noticed when the update was pushed earlier this morning. That said, it looks like the nerf was even more substantial than many thought it was via first impressions.

Epic Games refuses to disclose patch notes for its updates, and it's still not 100 percent clear why. Regardless, players are quick to figure out what each update does through not just datamining, but trial and error and experimentation.

As noted, many players thought the Primal Shotgun felt different following the update, and that's because it is. As the video below reveals, with the update, Epic Games has reduced the rate of fire for the shotgun.

Now, it remains to be seen how much tangible impact this will have on the meta. That said, and as you would expect, the tweak has players divided.

Right now, Epic Games hasn't said anything about the tweak its made to the shotgun nor the other weapon tweaks it's made with the update, and this probably won't change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly, whether something salient is provided or not.

Fortnite is available, for free, via the Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and mobile devices. For more coverage on the free-to-play and popular battle royale game -- including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, and deals -- click here or check out the relevant links below: