Fortnite Season 6 Reportedly Bringing Back Popular Gameplay Feature From Older Seasons

Fortnite Season 6 is live on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and mobile devices with several map changes and several new features. And of course, there's plenty to come over the course of the season, including dinosaurs. Not only has Epic Games teased content coming later this season, but leaks have started to reveal this content. For example, leakers have started to relay word that a popular gameplay feature from older seasons -- hoverboards -- are probably coming back sometime later this season.

Word of the return of hoverboards comes the way of prominent Fortnite dataminer, Mang0e, who, unfortunately, doesn't relay word of any additional details. In fact, it's unclear why the leaker believes hoverboards are returning, but there's likely something in the files that indicates as much.

For those that don't know: Hoverboards -- also known as driftboards -- are a one-person ground vehicle with 300 hit points that was added back in 2019, but has been vaulted ever since Chapter 2 Season 1. In other words, it's been a while since hoverboards were last in the game.

Hoverboards will likely return later this season. pic.twitter.com/yX02aKV06I — Mang0e | Fortnite Dataminer (@Mang0e_) March 16, 2021

For now, take this leak with a grain of salt given that it's nothing more than a leak and given that the leak in question includes the "likely" caveat. At the moment of publishing, Epic Games has not commented on this leak and the speculation it has created, and given that it never comments on the plethora of leaks that surface online on a weekly basis means this probably won't change. However, if it does, the story will be updated accordingly.

Fortnite is available, for free, via the PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and mobile devices.