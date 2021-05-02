Fortnite Leak Reveals One of the Game's Strangest Characters Yet

✖

A new Fortnite Season 6 leak has revealed one of the game's strangest characters yet, and a possible skin coming to the item shop some point this season or during Season 7. As of a recent update, there's a new NPC in the files under the name "TinyBalloon," which is presumably a codename of sorts, but for now, we can't know because it's also possible this will be the character's actual name given some of the other absurd names in the game.

The odd name isn't what makes them NPC strange though. What makes TinyBalloon strange is the ominous audio associated with the character in the files. Judging by the audio, the character is a villain of sorts, but yet the name "TinyBalloon" doesn't exactly convey this.

Below, you can check out this audio of the character's "unaware" state, courtesy of prominent Fortnite dataminer and leaker, Mang0e:

A new NPC has been added called "TinyBalloon". Below is an audio loop of its "Unaware" state. pic.twitter.com/FXIAlZhG6V — Mang0e (@Mang0e_) April 27, 2021

Like with every leak, be sure to take this one with a grain of salt. While the NPC is in the files of the game, it remains to be seen what will come of them, if anything. And of course, the speculation above based on the name and audio loop may be off the mark.

At the moment of publishing, Epic Games has not commented on this leak and we don't expect this to change given that it never comments on leaks. However, if for some reason it does comment on this leak, we will update the story with whatever it has to say, salient or not.

