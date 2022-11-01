Fortnite Has a Special Freebie for Rick and Morty Fans

Fortnite players can now snag a free in-game item based on Rick and Morty. Players that complete eight Horde Rush quests can unlock a Pickle Rick Back Bling! The Back Bling will apparently be made available in the game's Item Shop in the future, but no release date has been announced, and diehard Rick and Morty fans would likely prefer to snag it now without dropping any of their precious V-Bucks!

A trailer featuring the Pickle Rick Back Bling in action can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Big reveal! We've added a pickle to Fortnite.



Jump into Horde Rush and complete Quests to earn the Pickle Rick Back Bling 🥒 pic.twitter.com/5SV8Ohe2cM — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 1, 2022

In a follow-up Tweet, Epic Games revealed that some Fortnite users were having issues with the Pickle Rick Back Bling not appearing in the game despite completing the required number of Horde Rush quests and equipping the item. Those issues have apparently been fixed, and Epic Games has suggested that any users that are still not seeing the Back Bling should log out and then back in.

Fortnite has offered a lot of content based on Rick and Morty in the past. A number of skins have been released in the game, including designs based on Rick, Morty, Summer, and Mr. Meeseeks. The latter two outfits released just a few weeks ago, so Rick and Morty fans have had a lot of incentive to spend time with Fortnite lately!

Of course, Fortnite fans that aren't into Rick and Morty have plenty of other cool things to check out in the game right now. This week is Skywalker Week, and Fortnite players finally have the opportunity to obtain outfits based on Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa, and Han Solo. The three outfits can be obtained for 1,500 V-Bucks each. Star Wars fans can also expect to see the return of Lightsabers, Darth Vader, and a whole lot more.

Readers can find out all about this new Star Wars content right here. Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

