Fortnite Update Leak Reveals Brand-New Skins

✖

Noted Fortnite leaker @HYPEX has revealed new images of skins, emotes, and bundles revealed in a datamine for version 17.30. Fans can apparently look forward to a number of returning options, including Star-Lord from the Guardians of the Galaxy! It's been a long time since Peter Quill has been featured in Fortnite, and players that missed out the last time will be able to get the bundle, which includes back bling, pickaxe, a glider inspired by the Milano, and an emote. The images also show the Bloodsport skin from The Suicide Squad movie, which is now available in the game.

The images from @HYPEX can be found embedded below. Note that the leaker mistakenly refers to Star-Lord as Rust Lord, but it's the Marvel skin that's returning, not the Season 3 Battle Pass skin.

Updated Shop Bundles & Images! RUST LORD WILL RETURN! pic.twitter.com/66xss8n3UZ — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 3, 2021

In addition to Star-Lord and Bloodsport, we can also see additional returning skins like Hotwire, and previously released emotes such as Switchstep and Flapper. In addition to all of these returning options, we can see new ones as well. There's the customizable Human Bill skin, the all-new Hug emote, and much, much more.

If these skins aren't enough, yesterday Capcom and Epic Games revealed that Guile and Cammy from the Street Fighter franchise will also be getting skins in the game. Ryu and Chun-Li were previously made available, but now those two fighters will be joined by more characters from the franchise. Guile and Cammy won't arrive until August 7th, but Fortnite fans that participate in the Cammy Cup on August 5th will have a chance to win the latter skin ahead of time. More information on the skins and the Cammy Cup can be found right here. All in all, it seems like Fortnite fans will have a lot to enjoy in the near future!

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you excited about all of this content coming to Fortnite? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!