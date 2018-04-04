Fortnite’s Vending Machine, and What Could Be Inside

So, in case you missed the news yesterday, Fortnite will soon be getting an official Vending Machine, where you’ll be able to cash in your resources to get your hands on some helpful weapons.

And while an earlier find of the machine gave us an idea of what we could get out of it, Epic Games hasn’t revealed a list of what weapons will be on hand once we locate it in the game world. Fortunately, the team at Fortnite Intel has done a little digging, and came up with a small but still impressive list of what could be yours.

As we explained in our previous story, these vending machines actually use a rather interesting currency – wood. So you can save your other materials and just stock up on this in order to get your hands on extra gear. Now, as far as what you’ll be able to snag, here’s the short list:

Rocket Launcher- 500 wood

Tactical Shotgun- 300 wood

Minigun- 250 wood

This is based on information that the team was able to put together. Now, keep in mind that prices aren’t finalized, and Epic Games hasn’t put together a full list of what weapons will be buyable once you get to a vending machine. There could be more, and, depending on where these machines are placed, there could be other special gear that you can get your hands on.

Fans still have questions, though, like where these machines might be located, or, for that matter, if other resources might become spendable with them. Again, it’s hard to gauge without official details from Epic. More than likely, the company will provide an update soon that spills all the beans about what we can expect, where we can find it, and so forth. In the meantime, it doesn’t hurt to stock up on wood so you have a lot to spend whenever they get here.

(But you’re probably saying, “How soon?” Well, next week, perhaps? The end of this week? We’ve pinged them and will let you know if we hear anything back.)

That shouldn’t stop you from jumping into Fortnite and having fun though, especially now that it’s available to everyone on iOS, and probably coming soon to Android. In the meantime, you can also check it out on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.