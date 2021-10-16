Fortnite Vote Ends, New Weapon Added

Fortnite now has another new weapon in the loot pool following the conclusion of the latest community voting efforts. The most recent vote asked players to use their Gold Bars to vouch for either the Combat Assault Rifle or the Combat SMG, and now that the votes are in, the Combat Assault Rifle has been declared the winner. That means that whether you voted for that weapon or not, you’re now able to use it in-game.

Epic Games announced the results of the Combat Assault Rifle vs. Combat SMG votes on Saturday to say that the former had won the vote. That’s not too surprising since, between the two options, the Combat Assault Rifle seems to be the better all-around option, so it always seemed likely that it’d go this way.

The Combat Assault Rifle vs Combat SMG War Effort has been completed and the Combat Assault Rifle is now certified as the Loopers choice.



Let the lead fly! pic.twitter.com/muLP8kfFds — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 16, 2021

Compared to the first vote that asked players to choose between two items that were more focused on utility as opposed to damage alone, this voting contest was resolved relatively quickly. That’s because the voting boards scattered around the Fortnite map now apparently require fewer total Gold Bars to end the vote and have one option declared a winner. The total required is almost half of what it was before, according to Fortnite dataminer HYPEX, so perhaps Epic Games felt that the last voting requirements took players too long to work through.

4B not 40B* my bad lmao — HYPEX (@HYPEX) October 16, 2021

HYPEX also shared details on what the next votes will look like when they’re available. In the next vote after this one, players will be asked to choose between the Boogie Bomb and the Combat Shotgun. After that, the voting challenge will feature the Flint Lock pistol and the Proximity Launcher. Dates for those have not yet been announced, however, so it’s unclear when exactly they’ll start. Epic Games has periodically been sharing announcements on social media whenever these votes are available and when they’ve been wrapped up, so players should know soon what the plans are for this next community challenge.

With Halloween approaching, Fortnite players also have more of that type of content to look forward to. Additional DC content is coming as well with Batman Who Laughs cosmetics coming to the game soon alongside a new crossover comic.