Fortnite Players Already Fear This Leaked Weapon: “100% Getting Nerfed”

A leak for an upcoming Fortnite weapon has fans terrified it will ruin the game, and many fully expect it to be nerfed not long after it is added. The weapon in question is a new explosive weapon, specifically a Guided Missile Launcher. Epic Games has included a Guided Missile Launcher in the past, but this one will work differently according to the leaked abilities. Players are already calling it unfair and believe it is only a matter of time before it is nerfed. Still, before a nerf happens, it is very likely players will have to plan around this upcoming weapon in Fortnite, as many players will be using it.

The new Guided Missile Launcher that is supposedly coming to Fortnite will feature new aspects compared to the previous iteration. This includes speed boosts through doors and buildings, as well as being able to mark players in an area. The leak indicates this latter effect is on a cooldown, which may slightly limit this weapon’s strength.

this thing is 100% precent getting nerfed afterwards so why even bother adding those busted mechanics — JCDenton205 (@JCDenton2050) May 17, 2025

The Guided Missile Launcher in Fortnite gives the player control of the fired projectile, allowing them to track and chase opposing players down. It deals a lot of damage and its explosive nature lets it hit multiple players at once. Not only that, but it does increased damage to buildings, meaning building to protect yourself isn’t a good option.

With these new features, Fortnite players are convinced the weapon will be heavily nerfed. Many are questioning why Epic Games is even making these changes to begin with. The leak did not indicate when the weapon would be added, but it may be after the Star Wars crossover season is finished in early June.

What do you think of the upgraded Guided Missile Launcher? Do you think it is overpowered and deserves to be nerfed? Let us know in the comments below!