‘Fortnite’-Branded Xbox One Reportedly in the Works

Microsoft is supposedly preparing to announced a Fortnite-themed Xbox One console outfitted with designs from the game, new reports suggest.

Windows Central reported that, alongside more noteworthy plans to release a discless Xbox One device that might finally shed some light on one of Microsoft’s many projects, the company is also set to announce a new Fortnite console. The reports suggest that this console will feature a custom design modeled after Epic Games’ hit battle royale title, though Windows Central said it wasn’t clear what type of console it would be. It could be an Xbox One S or an Xbox One X, though if the discless Xbox One reports prove to be accurate, it could also be one of those unannounced consoles.

Fortnite and Microsoft have already partnered once to release a Fortnite Xbox One S bundle, so it wouldn’t be out of the question to think the two would release another console. The first product was simply a bundle though with some Fortnite extras included to accompany the base white Xbox One S device. Neither the PlayStation 4 nor the Xbox One have added an official custom Fortnite console to their lineups yet, so a themed console release seems overdue.

Depending on when Microsoft may announce this rumored Fortnite console, it might make sense for it to be one of the new discless devices that’s reportedly called the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition. Without a disc drive to receive physical games, these consoles would be designed for playing digital games like Fortnite that’s easy to download and get started with as a free-to-play game. The same report from Windows Central suggests that Microsoft will release that discless console in May, so having a Fortnite-themed version to go along with it sounds like a believable release strategy.

Fortnite on consoles, specifically after the start of Season 8, has been a point of frustration among the game’s community though. PC players have also experienced issues, but console users have complained of FPS drops and poor optimization with Epic Games recently responding to the feedback.

