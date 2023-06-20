Forza Horizon 5 Adds Upgrade Heroes Storyline, New Premium Car Pack

Forza Motorsport was finally given an October 23, 2023 release date at the Xbox Games Showcase after being in development for several years. However, even though most players are looking ahead to that release, it doesn't mean that work has ended on Forza Horizon 5. In fact, developer Playground Games has recently announced not only is a new Upgrade Heroes storyline coming free to all players, but Playground is also preparing a new Car Pack featuring four cars that are brand new to Forza. Forza Horizon 5 might be a few years old, but it obviously still has a few more content drops up its sleeve.

Both updates are hitting Forza Horizon 5 on June 20. The Upgrade Heroes content gives players access to a new Donut Media Hi-Low story, which features two different paths with six chapters per side. There will also be four Donut Media Hi-Low cars that players can unlock as they play through the storyline, as well as five new car horns. On top of that, Playground is adding five reward cards that you can earn as you work your way through the accompanying series pass. The best part about the Upgrade Heroes update is that it's free to all players.

On the other hand, the new Horizon Racing Car Pack will run players $4.99. It includes four different cars that have never been included in Forza before, all with high-powered motors that are sure to leave your opponents in the dust. The cars are the 2023 Lotus Emira, 2022 Pagani Huayra R, 2021 Forsberg Racing Nissan 'Altimanic,' and 2020 Sportruck XR Black Label. As mentioned, everyone will have to pay for the pack, this isn't included in any level of the Forza Horizon 5 Car Pass or Premium Edition.

It's neat to see Playground continue to support Forza Horizon 5 even with Forza Motorsport nearly here. Both games serve slightly different audiences, so it likely would be a mistake to drop everything for Motorsport. That said, Playground Games is also working on the new Fable, so it's hard to expect too many more massive packs like the Rally Adventure pack that came out in March. Either way, now is an excellent time to be a fan of the Forza series with so much content either already out or coming soon.