Hit Romantasy Book Fourth Wing Is Getting Its Own Party Game (And You Can Pre-Order It Now)

If you’ve been to a bookstore recently or stepped even a toe into the book-related side of the internet, you’ve likely seen Fourth Wing. The book has a huge following on BookTok, and fans have been eagerly awaiting each new installment in the Empyrean series. The book is even getting its own comic book adaptation covering the first three books, as well as a TV series adaptation. Now, fans will have another exciting new way to engage with the dragons and Basgiath War College – a party game based on the books.

The Empyreon series takes readers to Navarre’s Basgiath War College, where Violet Sorrengail is forced to take on the dangerous challenge of becoming a dragon rider. It has captivated readers with its worldbuilding and romantic tension, as well as its charismatic talking dragons. The books have spawned merch and adaptations, and now, readers will be able to play a version of Hasbro’s hit party game, Priorities, that draws inspiration from the first three books.

Image courtesy of hasbro

Priorities is a game where you have to choose between options, ranking them like a YA heroine has to rank the options in her love triangle. Players rank their priorities from a list, then challenge the rest of the table to guess their answers. It’s a fun, casual game that lets you get to know each other. And the Fourth Wing edition is going to pose some tough questions for fans of the Empyrean series.

Priorities Fourth Wing Game Details & How to Pre-Order

Priorities Fourth Wing Edition takes the same basic choice-ranking premise from the original game and puts a Romantasy spin on it. Players will draw cards featuring various characters and items from the game, which they’ll have to rank in order of love to loathe. Fans will have to decide whether they hate Wyverns or Rain on the Parapet more, and whether a Strong Mental Shield or Dragon Armor is more important in battle. Then, the rest of the group will have to guess how they rated the bookish references. And yes, Xaden Riorsen himself does make an appearance, as does the dreaded Jack Barlowe. I think most readers will know what to do with those, but not every choice will be so easy to predict.

To win the game, you’ll need to collect enough cards by guessing your Wingleader’s priority rankings correctly. Earn enough to spell out PRIORITIES and you’ve earned a new Insignia for your riding leathers.

Image courtesy of hasbro

This officially licensed party game based on Fourth Wing, Iron Flame, and Onyx Storm comes out on October 1st. It is currently available to preorder at major retailers, including Amazon, Target, Walmart, and Barnes & Noble. It costs $24.99 and, like the books themselves, is best suited to ages 17 and up. Priorities Fourth Wing Edition can be played in groups of 3+ players.

For Fourth Wing fans in need of a good way to test each other’s preferences while waiting on book four won’t want to miss this one. It arrives on October 1st, just in time for your fall reread of the entire series.