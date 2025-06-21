The Sims Board Game Confirms Release Date with New Teaser Trailer

The upcoming board game based on The Sims franchise was revealed back in February. Since then, we haven’t heard too much about the game. It briefly featured in the recent Sims roadmap, with a vague July release window. This weekend, gamers at UK Games Expo have been getting a firsthand look at the upcoming board game version of the popular life sim. As new images of the game emerge online, publisher Goliath Games has unveiled a new teaser trailer for The Sims Board Game. And it includes a link to pre-order the game, revealing the official US release date of July 10th.

If you’re wondering how The Sims translates to a board game, so are many fans. The physical game version of the life sim aims to translate the most iconic images from the series into a tabletop format. Thanks to the new teaser trailer and product description details on pre-order listings, we now have some more insight into what the game will look like. You can check out the new teaser trailer from Goliath below:

The trailer gives us a look at many features of the upcoming Sims board game. We get a peek at some of the game cards, the game board, and some truly stunning Plumbob-shaped game pieces. The trailer also features some classic Sims lore, including a Cow Plant and the ever-iconic Bella Goth. The trailer itself doesn’t announce the release date, but the details are hidden away in the video description.

A pre-order link takes U.S. gamers to Target, where the game’s release date is revealed. Sims fans can pre-order The Sims Board Game now, and it looks like it will release on July 20th, at least at Target. Other retailers may also carry the game, but don’t yet have pre-orders available. According to reliable Sims news source Sims Community.com, the game will release slightly later in the UK, with an on-sale date of September 18th. Pre-orders in the UK are available via Amazon.

What is The Sims Board Game About?

The teaser trailer for The Sims Board Game is fun, but it doesn’t exactly fully break down the rules of the game. Thankfully, the back of the box shows off a bit more detail on what the gameplay actually looks like. This, along with first looks from gamers attending UK Games Expo, gives a better picture of what the game will actually be like when it releases next month.

The Sims Board Game centers on earning Aspiration Points by completing goals assigned to you via Aspiration Cards. Gamers win by being the first to collect a total of 8 Aspiration Points by completing their goals. But of course, it wouldn’t the The Sims if you didn’t also need to monitor your needs while you pursue the goals. The game includes a needs tracker where gamers keep account of their motives. In the video game, your Sims die if all of their needs are in the red. In the board game, that’s how you lose.

The game board for The Sims Board Game

Gameplay involves visiting various locations on the board or staying at home to increase your needs while also ticking off the goals on your Aspiration Cards. Players will also be able to meet and befriend various Sims characters, which is another way to earn Aspiration Points. The cards and game pieces all definitely have that Sims flavor, making many fans think the board game translation of the iconic franchise just might work.

The Sims Board Game retails for $19.99 USD and is available for pre-order at Target now. It is designed for 2-5 players, ages 12 and up.

[H/T: The Sims Community]