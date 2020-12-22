Epic Games Continues "Free Fortnite" Campaign by Sending Players Free Gear

✖

Epic Games is keeping up its “Free Fortnite” campaign against Apple by this time sending out some free Fortnite gear. While players have long been asked to get involved in the campaign ever since Epic Games urged them to join the “Free Fortnite Cup” and to take part in spreading the message on social media, this latest effort from Epic Games targeted high-profile players, streamers, and other influencers. Those people were sent things like Fortnite apparel featuring the campaign’s branding while copying Apple’s aesthetic as well as Samsung Galaxy S7 tablets.

You can see some of the examples of the packages sent out to players, influencers and others in the images shared below on social media. Kinda Funny’s Greg Miller and Fortnite Mobile player SSN Santa shared images some shots of the gear they were sent including a jacket and the Samsung tablet.

Aside from sending people a tablet from one of Apple’s main competitors when it comes to such devices, Epic Games’ packaging for the kit itself is also reminiscent of the way Apple packages its devices. White boxes with minimal lettering and the game’s llama logo being converted to mimic the placement and style of the Apple logo are the most obvious indicators. The inside of the packaging follows the same formula.

Within the boxes came a card where Epic Games asked players to once again be involved in its campaign that the mobile version of Fortnite is still wrapped up in. It asked players – and specifically these influencers – to “spread the word” to their followings.

“In celebration, we’ve teamed up with Samsung to send you a special box of #FreeFortnite gear. While Fortnite may not currently be available on the App Store of Google Play, you can still get the latest Fortnite updates directly from the Epic Games app on the Galaxy Store. Spread the word.”

The campaign against Apple has worked to some degree in the past if the goal was simply to get players on Epic’s side and to spread the word about “Free Fortnite,” but the game still remains unavailable in the App Store. As such, it’s not gotten any of the most recent updates that other platforms, specifically Apple devices in this case, have benefitted from.