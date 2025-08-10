Survival Horror Game Free in 48 Hour Offer

A survival-horror game from 2010 is currently available for free via the Epic Games Store. However, unlike most Epic Games Store free games, this one does not come directly from Epic Games and the Epic Games Store, but rather via Prime Gaming. To this end, not only is this deal limited to PC users with an Epic Games Store account, but those with an Amazon Prime subscription. Those that check these boxes have through August 11, which is to say until the first second of August 12. After this, the deal will expire and those on PC who want to own the survival-horror game will need to fork over $20.

As for the survival-horror game, it was one of the standout horror games of the Xbox 360 and PS3 generation, though it never came to these platforms. For its six years it was a PC exclusive before being ported to PS4 in 2016, Xbox One in 2018, and then Nintendo Switch in 2019. It was also one the early indie hits, in an era where indie games were still carving out their piece of the market. Successful indie games are extremely common now, back then they weren’t. In this case, in particular, a lot of this success was on the back of the “Let’s Play” era of YouTube, where this game went viral. For those that have not connected the dots yet, the survival horror game in question is Amnesia: The Dark Descent, which spawned the Amnesia series that developer Frictional Games is best known for to this day.

Three years after Amnesia: The Dark Descent — which released to an 85 on Metacritic and strong sales — a sequel was released in 2013 called Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs, though this game was done by a different developer, The Chinese Room. This was followed by 2020’s Amnesia: Rebirth, when Frictional Games returned to the series. And the most recent installment in the series is 2023’s Amnesia: The Bunker, also made by Frictional Games.

“The last remaining memories fade away into darkness. Your mind is a mess and only a feeling of being hunted remains. You must escape. Awake…,” reads an official synopsis of the game for those unfamiliar with it but interested in knowing more. “Amnesia: The Dark Descent, a first person survival horror. A game about immersion, discovery and living through a nightmare. An experience that will chill you to the core. You stumble through the narrow corridors as the distant cry is heard. It is getting closer.”

Those that decide to check out Amnesia: The Dark Descent now that it is free on PC via Prime Gaming should expect to dump at least eight hours to mainline the horror game, but up to 12 hours of content if they go the completionist route.