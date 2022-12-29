Free Xbox Games with Gold for January 2023 Revealed

Xbox revealed this week the free Xbox Live Gold games subscribers will get in January 2023 with two different games set to be given away next month. One of those will be available right at the start of the month as Xbox typically does with its free Games with Gold while the other will be available partway into January and into February. The two games are Iris Fall and Autonauts, and while they'll be available soon to download, Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers still have a short while longer to download the last free games from 2022.

The first of those games, Iris Fall, is an adventure game from NExT Studios that initially released in 2018 for a number of different platforms. The second, Autonauts, is a colony-building sim from Denki that first came out in 2019. You can find more info on both of those below alongside info on when they'll be free:

Iris Fall – Available January 1 to 31

"Fusing gameplay with light & shadow. The concept of light and shadow runs throughout the design of the game's story, art and puzzles. Switch between light and shadow and pass through the two realities as you experience unique interlacing of black and white, as well as both 2D and 3D."

Autonauts – Available January 16 to February 15

"Fresh from your spaceship you must harvest stick and stone and begin your settlement building efforts. Create rudimentary crafting items from blueprints and slowly build a number of workerbots to aid in your efforts. Teach and shape their artificial intelligence with a visual programming language, then instruct them to begin the formation of your settlement. Marvel as a planet you've shaped becomes home to a civilisation of workerbots, happy to do your bidding!"

These games follow Xbox's decision to nix the Xbox 360 games included in the monthly giveaways hence why there are only two being given away in January just as we've seen in past months. Recent months' offerings have not gone over quite as well with subscribers, however, and considering what PlayStation's giving away to PlayStation Plus subscribers, it's unlikely opinions will change this month.