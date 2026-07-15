FromSoftware’s the Duskbloods Network Test Announced and It’s Soon

Just as the soulslike genre has become one of the biggest in video games, FromSoftware has become one of the most well-known names in the industry. Even with The Duskblood’s Nintendo Switch 2 exclusivity, the game is one of the most anticipated games of 2026. Since its initial reveal, FromSoftware has been sparse with details about the game, but fans are about to get an in-depth look at the game firsthand. FromSoftware has announced an upcoming network playtest for The Duskbloods, allowing players to jump into the game for the first time.

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FromSoftware has revealed that the Closed Network Test for The Duskbloods will take place on August 21st through August 23rd. Applications are not yet open, but this will change when players can start signing up on July 22 at 7:00 a.m. PDT, and sign-ups will remain available until July 28 at 6:59 a.m. PDT. To apply and participate, players must own a Nintendo Switch 2 system and have an active Nintendo Switch Online membership. Nintendo also notes that the test uses a pre-release version of the game to evaluate performance, online stability, and gameplay before launch. Those selected to participate in the closed test should also expect bugs during the testing period.

Nintendo Switch 2 Exclusive the Duskbloods Will Be Playable Soon

The Closed Network Test serves several purposes beyond simply letting fans play The Duskbloods early. According to Nintendo, developers will conduct large-scale server load testing by connecting significant numbers of players simultaneously. The team will also evaluate multiplayer performance across various network environments and collect gameplay data to improve game balance before release.

The Duskbloods Closed Network Test will take place at the dates and times shown in the image below. Starting on July 22 (Wed.), please register using the official network test website: https://t.co/unWxOdkAzX pic.twitter.com/cOczTqlCq2 — The Duskbloods (@TheDuskbloods) July 15, 2026

The test will showcase the multiplayer focus of The Duskbloods, allowing matches with up to eight players while the game remains in development. FromSoftware has described the title as an online multiplayer action game where players become Bloodsworn, supernatural warriors empowered by blood-based abilities who battle enemies while sometimes forming temporary alliances in pursuit of victory. It feels more like an extraction shooter with FromSoftware’s iconic combat rather than a true soulslike, and this could help it stand apart.

Considering that The Duskbloods is an online PvPvE soulslike, having the best multiplayer functions is a crucial part of the game’s success. Elden Ring Nightreign proved that an online-focused FromSoftware game has legs, but The Duskbloods will be a true test. The Nintendo Switch 2 has been a major hit, but Nintendo’s online functionality is notoriously bad. Whether The Duskbloods succeeds could come down to its online rather than the game’s actual merits.

For players, network tests like these have often provided an early glimpse at how combat, balance, and online systems evolve before release. They also give developers valuable real-world data that simply cannot be replicated through internal testing alone. With The Duskbloods introducing a new multiplayer experience exclusive to Nintendo Switch 2, the August test could offer the best look yet at how the studio’s latest experiment is shaping up.

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