Funko Fusion Surprises Fans With Wicked Content

Wicked has proven to be a huge box office success, and fans of Universal’s new movie will be happy to know that content based on the film is coming to Funko Fusion. The best part is, the content will be available today on all of the game’s existing platforms, including PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam! Two DLC packs will be made available, with each one priced at $7.99. The first DLC pack will include Elphaba and Glinda as playable characters, while the second DLC pack will give players access to The Wizard and Madame Morrible. There will also be a bundle containing all four characters for $11.99.

Elphaba and Glinda wear multiple looks throughout Wicked, but the Funko Fusion versions seem to pull from the most recognizable designs for both. Elphaba is wearing her classic black look, complete with the hat she’s given midway through the movie. She’s also got her trademark broomstick. Meanwhile, Glinda has her pink bubble gown with tiara. These in-game designs are based on actual Funko Pops that have been released, so this should be a neat inclusion for those that own the figures.

Funko fusion versions of the wizard, elpheba, glinda, and madame morrible

Later this week, Funko Fusion will be released on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. At this time, we don’t know if the Wicked DLC will also be made available on December 6th, or if fans on those platforms will have to wait a bit longer. It’s already been a long wait for those planning to play the game on Switch and PS4, so hopefully those users will get access to all of the add-ons that have been released; not just the content from Wicked, but also The Walking Dead, Invincible, and more.

Funko Fusion was released earlier this year. The game largely features characters and content from Universal properties, including movies like Nope, The Thing, Jurassic World, and now Wicked. However, the game has also featured some other interesting characters, including Capcom’s Mega Man, and Colonel Sanders from KFC. Funko Fusion has a pretty wild playable cast, so the characters from Wicked aren’t all that unusual to throw into the mix.

Unfortunately, Funko Fusion‘s Wicked content is exclusively confined to playable characters; that means fans shouldn’t expect any levels or worlds based on the movie. It would have been nice to explore locations like Shiz University and the Emerald City, but players will have to stick to locations from other movies and shows instead. That’s sure to be a disappointment, but getting the chance to defy gravity as Elphaba in the game should still hold a lot of appeal for Wicked fans.

