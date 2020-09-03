Fuser Release Date Revealed

Rock Band developer Harmonix today announced that Fuser, its music festival video game, will officially launch on November 10th for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The video game, if you are not familiar, essentially lets players act as DJs at music festivals with the ability to swap and fuse different elements of various songs together like Sean Paul's "Temperature" and Amy Winehouse's "Rehab" among other songs.

You can check out the official announcement, which was shared on various social media platforms, below:

"With FUSER, we are delivering the ultimate music fantasy as a game," said Steve Janiak, CEO, Harmonix, when the video game was announced earlier this year. "Music today is an experience. It's not just people listening to albums any more – it's recording and sharing videos of you singing along to your favorite songs, watching your favorite bands play at festivals, and sharing hit music with your friends. FUSER puts players at the center of all that by letting you mix and share some of the biggest hits on your way to becoming a festival headliner."

As noted above, Fuser is set to release on November 10th for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming title right here.

What do you think of what we have seen of Fuser so far? Are you excited to check out Harmonix's next video game? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!