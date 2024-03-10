GameStop Weekly Sale Features Big Discounts on Switch and PS5 Games

The latest weekly sale at retailer GameStop has gone live and it's one that Nintendo and PlayStation fans will want to take notice of. Over the past few weeks, GameStop has been holding some pretty fantastic sales. As part of its "OMG" promotion, the gaming storefront began marking down numerous titles for values of 50% or more. Now, these great offers have continued once again with a sale that will continue through this coming week.

To coincide with Mario Day (March 10), GameStop has slashed the prices of a ton of different Switch exclusives. While many of these games happen to be on sale across many different retailers, GameStop itself has folded in a couple of additional titles with the promotion. Some of the games that happen to be on discount include Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Luigi's Mansion 3, and Super Mario Odyssey, just to name a few. These titles all happen to be $20 less than normal, which is rare to see for Nintendo's own first-party releases.

While these Switch sales might be the most notable, GameStop also has discounts this week on a number of big PlayStation exclusives that are available for both PS5 and PS4. Likely the biggest game of the bunch is that of God of War Ragnarok, which is now retailing for $30 off its normal price. This same discount has also been applied to many of PlayStation's biggest franchises, making this a sale that those who may have recently purchased a PS5 will want to take a look at.

If you'd like to see more of what GameStop has marked down this week, you can find a more extensive list of titles attached below. Conversely, you can view the whole sale for yourself on GameStop's website right here.

Nintendo Switch Games

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Luigi's Mansion 3

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

Super Mario Odyssey

Super Mario Maker 2

Yoshi's Crafted World (Digital Only)

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope (Digital Only)

Mario Tennis Aces (Digital Only)

Mario Party Superstars (Digital Only)

Mario Golf: Super Rush (Digital Only)

PS5 and PS4 Games