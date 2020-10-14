GameStop Sale Giving Away Two Free Games With Every Two Games Purchased

✖

A new GameStop sale is giving away two free games with every two games purchased. That's right, the buy 2 get 2 sale is back at GameStop, and includes the latest and biggest PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch games. However, the promotion is limited to pre-owned games. So, if buying brand new games is more your speed, then this new promotional sale won't be for you. However, if you don't mind buying and playing pre-owned games, then you grab some incredible games for free.

Just at a quick glance, games featured include DOOM Eternal, Death Stranding, Grand Theft Auto V, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, God of War, Mortal Kombat 11, Need for Speed Heat, Maneater, Skyrim, Horizon: Zero Dawn, Resident Evil 2, Fallout 4, Team Sonic Racing, Borderlands 3, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. In fact, it all appears all games are included as long as they are available in pre-owned variety.

That said, at the moment, it's unclear how long this specific promotional sale will be live. We do know it's a limited-time ordeal, but that's all we know. If GameStop provides any further clarification on the sale's run time, we will be sure to update the story with what is provided. In the meanwhile, make sure to hop on the deal sooner rather than later if you're interested.

Will you be picking any games up via this sale or are you saving your money for PS5 and Xbox Series X games?