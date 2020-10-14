PlayStation Plus 12-Month Memberships Get a Massive Anti-Prime Day Deal

PlayStation Plus 12-month membership deals on Amazon for Prime Day 2020 have been confined to a 25% credit for Amazon Card holders thus far. At this point, it doesn't look like Amazon will offer any kind of general PS Plus sale with it being the last day of the Prime Day event. Even if they did, you won't see it drop below $40. However, there are some massive PS Plus membership discounts to be had outside of Amazon - like $29.99 (50% off) massive.

Indeed, you'll be able to roll into the PlayStation 5 era with your membership all topped up (they're stackable), and you'll be able to do it with the lowest price that we've ever seen for a full year.

Anti-Prime Day PlayStation Plus Deals

The biggest PS Plus deal that you can grab right now is happening right here at CDKeys where you'll be able to score a full 12-month PlayStation Plus membership for only $29.99 (50% off) while the deal lasts. It's a digital code, so you'll get it right away. Their codes are legit and will work, but if you're uncomfortable using them there is another option.

Ebay is another go-to source for discount PS Plus memberships. Your best option there is to grab one here via top seller neogames for $30.99.

Benefits of a PlayStation Plus Membership

Online Multiplayer

Free Monthly Games - You can check out the lineup for October 2020 right here

Auto game patch download from rest mode

Exclusive early access to game trials, demos, and public beta trials

100GB of online storage for saves

Exclusive content and discounts in PlayStation Store

PlayStation Plus Collection for PS5

More Prime Day Deals You Might Like

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.