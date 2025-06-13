Gears of War: Reloaded Beta Is Live, But No One Can Play

The Gears of War: Reloaded beta is officially live, but it seems like no one can actually get into a game. Each attempt to begin playing either sees the player booted from the search entirely or simply restarts the matchmaking process upon finding enough players to begin a game. Microsoft has yet to comment on these issues, but fans are expressing their disappointment.

The Gears of War subreddit is filled with fans asking why the Gears of War: Reloaded beta isn’t working. The mega thread points out there are some server issues with the beta that have just gone live and suggests players simply wait until the issues resolve themselves. It is possible Microsoft is working on the server issues, not having expected as large a turnout, and is waiting until it has resolved the problem before making a statement.

The Gears of War: Reloaded beta not working is understandably frustrating. Many players had to pre-order the game to gain access, and with a limited window, these server issues are taking away valuable time to play the game. It’s possible Microsoft may extend the beta if the issues persist, but this remains to be seen.

Gears of War: Reloaded is an enhanced remaster of the first Gears of War. It launches on August 26th for $39.99 and those who pre-order or own Gears of War: Ultimate Edition can play the game early during the beta weekends. These are June 13th through June 15th and June 20th through June 22nd. Hopefully, the server issues will be resolved quickly and will not cause a similar issue during the second beta weekend. For now, players must have patience and wait for a fix.