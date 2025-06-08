Gears of War: Reloaded Multiplayer Beta Date Announced (And It’s Very Soon)

Gears of War: Reloaded is getting a multiplayer very soon and it’ll be the first chance for PlayStation players to play the iconic Xbox series. Xbox has completely changed the way it approaches things over the last few years. It used to be that PlayStation and Xbox had their own exclusive games and you had to buy their respective consoles to play those games. However, Xbox has been struggling on the hardware side for a while now and has seemingly recognized that it may have better odds if it brought its games and services to more places such as PC, mobile, and now, PlayStation.

Although Xbox has been dabbling in the idea of bringing various games to PlayStation for a while, it seems 2025 is the year where it really commits to this. Gears of War is being remastered and will release on PS5 in August. One of the marquee game franchises for Xbox is now going multiplatform and it stands to reason that Gears of War: E-Day will probably release on PS5 in 2026 as well, signaling a bold new era for the platform holder.

It is heavily rumored that Halo will also make the jump as well, but this marks a historic moment for gaming. With that said, this isn’t even the first time Gears planned to jump to PlayStation as Epic Games developed a PS3 port of Gears of War 3 and there’s footage of the whole game running on the console out there. However, it was never released.

Gears of War: Reloaded Beta Begins Next Weekend

gears of war

With that said, Xbox has confirmed that we’re going to get a beta for Gears of War: Reloaded very soon. Players will be able to play the Gears of War: Reloaded multiplayer beta next weekend starting on June 13th, even on PS5. Those who own Gears of War: Ultimate Edition (the previous remaster of the game for Xbox One and PC) or have an active Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription will get access to this beta for free. Obviously, that only works for Xbox and PC players, but if you pre-order Gears of War: Reloaded on Xbox, PS5, or PC, you also gain access to the beta.

The beta will run for two weekends, June 13-15 and June 20-22, and feature a variety of content. Weekend one will feature Team Deathmatch on three classic maps while weekend two will add the King of the Hill mode with new maps. It’s a great way to get a taste of the action before Gears of War: Reloaded‘s release in August.

Gears of War: Reloaded will release on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC on August 26th, 2025. Are you going to check out the multiplayer beta?