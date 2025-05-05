Xbox Games Were the Top 3 Best-Selling Games on the PlayStation Store in April

Xbox had some of the best selling games on PlayStation last month. It’s hardly a secret that the games industry is making massive changes to how and where we consume games. A decade ago, you had to pay $60 for every brand new AAA game and now, that’s not always a guarantee. Services like Xbox Game Pass make games way more accessible and allow people to play great new games like Oblivion Remastered at no extra cost. Xbox has been one of the companies really pushing change in how games are distributed by embracing subscriptions, multi-platform releases including day and date with PC, and even things like cloud streaming.

Xbox has somewhat controversially decided to bring more and more of its games to PlayStation 5. This started with some smaller, older games, but now it seems like the company is bringing some of its biggest games. Xbox recently brought Forza Horizon 5 to PlayStation 5, giving Sony access to two of the biggest racing franchises with Forza and its own homegrown series, Gran Turismo. It’s expected that Xbox will bring a lot of its other big franchises to PlayStation later this year. Gears of War was also just announced for PS5, confirming rumors from earlier in the year.

Xbox Tops PlayStation Store Charts

the elder scrolls iv: oblivion remastered

Nevertheless, it seems like PlayStation is becoming a great place to play if you like to have access to everything. Xbox recently confirmed that it is the top publisher for most pre-ordered and pre-downloaded games on PlayStation and new data backs that up. PlayStation has revealed the best selling games for April 2025 and the top 3 games were all Xbox/Microsoft-published games. In the United States, the top 3 games sold on the PlayStation Store were The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, Minecraft, and Forza Horizon 5 where in the EU, it was the same games just in a slightly different order. Forza Horizon 5 topped the EU charts followed by Oblivion and Minecraft respectively.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle also made the list as the 11th best selling game on the PS Store for April following its PS5 debut alongside Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 at number 7. All of these games are published by Xbox and it highlights not only how many franchises and studios Xbox owns, but the amount of great games they are putting out and how widely available they are.

This is likely only to increase as Xbox continues to push more games to PS5. It’s rumored that Fable will be a day one PS5 game when it releases in 2026, so it’s becoming clear that it’s not just delayed or staggered releases for older game anymore. Xbox’s biggest franchise, Halo, is also rumored to be coming to PS5. Either way, Xbox is showing its power outside of its own hardware. Whether there will be any kind of exclusives going forward remains to be seen, but clearly it is benefiting them financially to release games everywhere.

