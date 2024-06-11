Gears of War Director Cliff Bleszinski is Hyped for E-Day

Over the weekend, Microsoft hosted its now-annual Xbox Games Showcase, introducing fans to several major upcoming projects from the console maker. Among those reveals and updates, were games like State of Decay 3, Fable, Doom: The Dark Ages, and Perfect Dark. However, the biggest reveal might be Gears of War: E-Day, the upcoming prequel to the fan-favorite shooter series. Fans have been waiting for five years to hop back into a proper Gears of War game, so the hype for the trailer was extremely high. Included in that list of fans who can't wait to jump into Gear of War: E-Day is the lead designer on the original Gears trilogy Cliff Blezinski.

Cliff Bleszinski Excited for Gears of War: E-Day

(Photo: Xbox)

While Bleszinski made it clear earlier this year that he is ready "to move on" from the Gears franchise as a creator, he's obviously still a fan of the franchise he created. After the Gears of War: E-Day trailer went live yesterday, Bleszinski took to Twitter to share his thoughts. On the whole, he seems incredibly positive about the initial direction of the trailer, though it is important to note that we haven't seen gameplay yet.

Bleszinski praised the trailer for taking a "back to basics" approach and giving "the people what they want" in the form of franchise stars Dom and Marcus. He also noted that the environments in the table-setting trailer featured "plenty of room for set pieces/moments." Bleszinski also used some of his franchise knowledge (which is certainly substantial) to point out that the scene shown in the trailer is coming soon after the Pendulum Wars. He speculates that the "prologue might be a chapter in the Pendulum Wars," though that's just informed guessing on his part.

It's also to his credit that Bleszinski uses his entire thread to praise the dev team and the work they've done for this trailer, even saying "See, they didn't need me, y'all." Of course, fans would love to see Bleszinski working on the franchise again, but it's great to see that he's seemingly at peace with moving on to exciting new projects.

Gears of War: E-Day does not have a release date yet. In fact, the team didn't even provide a window, so we'll likely be waiting until at least next year. When it does launch, E-Day will likely come to Xbox Series X/S and PC, though there have been rumors about the franchise coming to PlayStation 5 at some point. Finally, it's worth noting that this prequel doesn't mean we aren't eventually getting Gears of War 6. It's just several years away.