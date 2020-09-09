Gears Tactics Gets Xbox Series and Xbox One Release Date

✖

It was today announced that Gears Tactics, the Gears of War spinoff tactical role-playing game from developer Splash Damage, will officially launch for Xbox consoles on November 10th. That includes both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S as well as the Xbox One, making it a launch title for the new next-gen Xbox Series consoles. This is the first time that Gears Tactics will have appeared on consoles at all after initially releasing for PC earlier this year, but it's been known that the title would be coming to console since at least August 2019, so this announcement was a long time coming.

In case you missed it, this news coincides with the fact that Xbox this week revealed that both the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X will release on November 10th for $299 and $499, respectively. Thanks to the confirmation of Xbox's next-gen plans, several different publishers and developers have since announced that various games will, in fact, be Xbox Series launch titles like Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Dirt 5, and more.

And in even bigger news...#GearsTactics comes to console on November 10. https://t.co/wRcrGWoFAK — Gears of War (@GearsofWar) September 9, 2020

Here's how Gear Tactics is described by the developer:

"Gears Tactics is the fast-paced, turn-based strategy game set 12 years before the first Gears of War. Cities on the planet Sera are beginning to fall to the monstrous threat rising from underground – the Locust Horde. With the government in disarray, a squad of survivors emerge as humanity's last hope. Play as Gabe Diaz, recruiting, developing and commanding your squads on a desperate mission to hunt down the relentless and powerful leader of the Locust army: Ukkon, the mastermind monster who makes monsters. Against all odds and fighting for survival, outsmart your enemy in uniquely brutal, turn-based tactical combat. Experience the intensity of one of the most-acclaimed video game sagas in an exciting new way."

As noted above, Gears Tactics is set to release for Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Xbox One on November 10th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Gears of War spinoff right here.

What do you think of Gears Tactics coming to console day and date with the new next-gen Xbox? Are you excited to play it on consoles? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!