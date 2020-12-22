New Genshin Impact Leak Previews Upcoming Character

✖

A new Genshin Impact leak has revealed and previewed an upcoming character that was supposedly and originally coming to the game with tonight's update -- update 1.2 -- but was pushed back for some unknown reason. Tonight, Genshin Impact Update 1.2 is set to go live, and at one point it was supposed to come with a new four-star character, Rosaria, however, now it looks like the character will come in a future update, though, at the moment, it's unclear when exactly.

Taking to Twitter, prominent Genshin Impact leaker -- "NEP NEP" -- revealed not only all of the aforementioned information, but provided a video previewing the character. As the leaker notes, it's unclear why Rosaria is no longer releasing with 1.2, and it's unclear when they will arrive.

Unfortunately, the video doesn't show any of the character's gameplay or spill anything particularly salient. What it does reveal is what the character looks like.

Leaks Update 1.2: This is a preview video of the modeling of Rosaria, a new character that will appear in version 1.2. Rosaria was expected to appear in version 1.2 as a new 4-star pickup, but the data is gone and it is not clear when it will be released.#GenshinImpact #原神 pic.twitter.com/YAuNRrOzmt — NEP NEP ❄️ (@Nepnep_Impact) December 22, 2020

As always, take everything here with a grain of salt, given that none of it is of the official variety. At the moment of publishing, developer miHoYo hasn't commented on this leak or the speculation it has created. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided, salient, or not.

