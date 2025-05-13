New Genshin Impact Code Offers Free Primogems, Items, and More

Like any gacha game, Genshin Impact offers a multitude of in-game currencies. From Primogems to Mora coins to the different types of Fates used for banner pulls, there’s a lot to gather in Genshin Impact. Often, that currency comes through extensive in-game grinding or by spending real-life money on the free-to-play game. But every so often, HoYoverse gifts players a code that lets them snag some in-game items for free in Genshin Impact. Recently, a new code was revealed to get players free Primogems, Mora, and level-up items as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Whether you’re just starting out with Genshin Impact or are a longtime player, free items are always welcome. After all, currency helps you do just about everything from leveling up your characters and weapons to buying currency to pull on current character banners. That’s why players are excited to see a new code for freebies, even if they aren’t all created equal.

"No way, bro!" VS "No, YOU!"



🎁 Click to support Ajaw or Cacucu and immediately receive Primogems ×30 and more rewards!



Details: https://t.co/87bcpupl9O#CacucuVSAjaw #GenshinImpact — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) May 13, 2025

The latest Genshin Impact code offers the following in-game items:

30 Primogems

20,000 Mora

3 Hero’s Wit 4-Star Experience Items

To get these free items in Genshin Impact, players will need to enter the code 56CacucuVSAjaw. This code is case sensitive, so be sure to enter the letters exactly as listed here in order to redeem the code.

You can use Primogems to buy a variety of useful in-game items in the shop, including Acquaint Fates and Intertwined Fates, which are used to pull on banners. They are harder to come by than the more common Mora coin currency, which is used at shops in the world of Genshin Impact. So, while 30 Primogems won’t quite get you a pull in and of itself, it’s certainly a nice step in the right direction. Meanwhile, the Hero’s Wit is a pretty solid level-up item you can use to increase your character level, perfect for those newer additions to the game.

How to Redeem Codes in Genshin Impact

If this is your first time redeeming a free code for Genshin Impact or you just need a refresher, here’s how to redeem codes. You can do this in two main ways – via the HoYoverse official website or through the game itself on your preferred platform. It’s generally easier to redeem right in-game, as you should already be logged in, but both methods work just fine!

The redeem code Genshin Impact website screen

To redeem a Genshin Impact code via the website, navigate to the official Genshin HoYoverse website. Then, click Redeem code along the banner at the top. You’ll need to log in by selecting your server, Character Nickname, and enter the code. Then, you will be able to get the free items in Genshin Impact by checking your mail.

Where to go to redeem Genshin Impact codes in-game (Example is on PS5)

To redeem a Genshin Impact code in-game via platforms like PC, PS5, or mobile, head to the Settings/Account area, then click into the Account menu. Then, go to Redeem Code. From there, type the code into the box and hit redeem. You’ll get a confirmation if you successfully redeem the code. Then, the items will be in your in-game mailbox to claim.

This latest Genshin Impact code will expire on May 21st. Once redeemed, you’ll have 30 days to grab the items from your in-game mail before they will disappear. So, be sure to grab this in-game code ASAP to get your free Primosgems and more! Genshin Impact recently released its 5.6 version update, bringing in new content for new and returning players to enjoy.