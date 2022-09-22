Genshin Impact Trailer Teases Cyno

Genshin Impact developer miHoYo, under the global brand of HoYoverse, has released a new teaser for the upcoming character Cyno and revealed further details about him. Cyno is set to join the playable roster of Genshin Impact characters in the upcoming Genshin Impact update Version 3.1, "King Deshret and the Three Magi," which is set to release on September 28th.

First officially revealed during a teaser for Genshin Impact's Version 3.0 update, "The Morn a Thousand Roses Brings," Cyno is an Electro-attuned, Polearm-wielding character from Sumeru. In the game's lore, he is the General Mahamatra in charge of the Akademiya researchers. Functionally, Cyno is a damage-dealing character rather than a support character that deals continuous Electro damage with his skills and abilities. You can check out the new Genshin Impact teaser trailer for Cyno embedded below:

Additionally, Cyno's English and Japanese voice actors have been revealed. In English, Cyno is voiced by Alejandro Saab, while the character is voiced by Miyu Irino in Japanese. The teaser trailer offers a small glimpse at what the character sounds like in English, and he would appear to be a rather serious and dutiful individual. Nevertheless, Genshin Impact's description of Cyno also makes it sound like he considers himself very funny.

As noted above, Genshin Impact Version 3.1, "King Deshret and the Three Magi," is expected to release on September 28th. It will add a new desert area to Sumeru and near characters Nilou, Cyno, and Candace. Additionally, Genshin Impact Version 3.0, "The Morn a Thousand Roses Brings," is currently available. Version 3.0 added the new land of Sumeru, which is west of Liyue, as well as new characters and the long-awaited Dendro element. More broadly, Genshin Impact itself is available, free to play, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and mobile devices. The video game is also set to eventually release for the Nintendo Switch, though no definitive date has been announced for that as of yet. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular free-to-play title right here.

