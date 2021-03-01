New Genshin Impact Trailer Shows Off Hu Tao in Action

Genshin Impact developer miHoYo officially revealed the next character coming to the popular free-to-play video game over the weekend as Hu Tao, the somewhat spooky 77th Director of the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor. Hu Tao is a Pyro-attuned character that wields Polearms as a burst damage dealer, and a new character demo trailer that recently released offers a look at her in action.

This is far from the first time we've seen Hu Tao. She'd previously been seen in leaks and datamines from last year, but it's something else entirely to watch her wreck fools with her fire abilities and goofy demeanor courtesy of English voice actor Brianna Knickerbocker. Hu Tao will officially join Genshin Impact tomorrow, March 2nd, when the new Event Wish "Moment of Bloom" kicks off. As with all previous Event Wish, er, events, using the banner will require Intertwined Fate, the more rare in-game currency used for such things. Other adventurers included in the same Event Wish are Chongyun, Xingqiu, and Xiangling.

When the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor is performing important rites, we appreciate it if people keep a respectful distance. ...But if you insist on gatecrashing a funeral... Well, I'm sure we can squeeze you in somewhere...https://t.co/qiYBUWzeL6#GenshinImpact — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) March 1, 2021

Genshin Impact is currently available, free to play, for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, and mobile devices. The video game is also set to eventually release for the Nintendo Switch. The Version 1.3 update "All That Glitters" recently added a bunch of new quests and even a new character, Xiao. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular free-to-play title right here.

