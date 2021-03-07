Genshin Impact Update 1.4 Adding New Character

✖

Genshin Impact's next update -- update 1.4 -- is adding a new character, Rosaria, who developer miHoYo finally and officially revealed today after leaks revealed our first-look at the character last year. Update 1.4 is getting closer and closer, and in the process, developer miHoYo is starting to pull the curtain back on the update. To this end, today it revealed a brand-new trailer for the gam eand briefly spotlighted Rosaria.

When the 1.4 update hits later this month on PS4, PC, and mobile devices, players will have a new polearm wielder to use. For now, it remains to be seen if Rosaria will be as popular as other polearm wielders, like Zhongli and Xiao, but so far fans seem to be taking to the character.

"Rosaria is a sister of the Church of Favonius who players may have already encountered during their adventures with Albedo in Dragonspine," writes miHoYo of the character. "Bearing a Cryo Vision, Rosaria is a powerful polearm wielder with an Elemental Skill that allows her to instantly shift behind her enemy, piercing and slashing them to deal Cryo damage. Her Elemental Burst allows her to attack with a mighty slash, causing massive Cryo damage and summoning a frigid Ice Lance that deals continuous Cryo damage to nearby enemies."

While we don't have a ton of lore on Rosaria yet, we do know a little bit about her through the words of other characters. Besides being known for her sharp, cold words and lone-wolf demeanor, we know she's honest with herself and doesn't hide who she is, or at least this is what Kaeya says about the character.

Whether we will learn more about Rosaria before she releases remains to be seen.